The White House announcing that no new stimulus will be coming before the election and the election itself next week, along with the Covid resurgence risks all have the risk markets heading to the sidelines, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “That is seeping into our markets as well, as markets dip into one-week lows,” he said.
The larger landscape of the world supply-and-demand picture remains very unclear into 2021, which will make the next two months an interesting study of volatility and market dynamics with next Tuesday’s U.S. presidential election thrown in for a twist, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
Some managed funds are reducing net long positions into the U.S. election, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Concern over increasing Covid cases reducing food and fuel demand is also weighing on prices.