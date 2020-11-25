“Profit taking around the horn today ahead of the holiday and weekend,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, reported Wednesday afternoon. “… Investors in the equity market took a step back on higher than expected jobless claims from surging virus cases around the globe. NASDAQ drew support from strength in the big tech stocks.”
Traders continue to watch the coronavirus impact on demand.
"Today, corn (markets) were lower on talk that basis levels are lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “There is talk of slowdown in demand and that buyers are unwilling to pay up at recent levels to add to 2021 coverage. Increased cases of COVID also adds to demand uncertainty.”