COVID, Olympic boycott could shake markets

New COVID lockdowns across Europe have put all markets at risk this morning, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons.
President Joe Biden is considering a “diplomatic boycott” of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which could taint U.S.-China relations and in some hurt our export program, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “I have no idea if this would happen,” he said.
U.S. Grains Council President and Chief Executive Officer Ryan LeGrand said the decision by Vietnam to revise its Most Favored Nation tariff rates and to reduce the import tax on corn and wheat is “great news.” It levels the playing field with U.S. competitors from the Black Sea and Southeast Asia, he added.
The weather forecasts have not changed much over the last few days with South America in good shape and the U.S. heading into a normal winter pattern, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The only area of concern is excessive moisture on the eastern Australian wheat crop.