Crop companies see increased profits

Crop trading company Louis Dreyfus is showing significant profits despite “turbulent agricultural markets,” ADM Investor Services said. The ongoing war in Ukraine has pushed prices higher as global markets are still finding alternative supplies of corn, wheat and vegetable oils.

The global conflict “added to pre-existing drivers of global market uncertainty such as continued port congestion, accelerating climate challenges and concerns over the resurgence of Covid-19,” according to Louis Dreyfus CEO Michael Gelchie.

The 75-point rate hike from the Fed on Wednesday helped the U.S. Dollar “soar” to the new 20-year highs, CHS Hedging said.

