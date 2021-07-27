 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crop conditions providing price support

Crop conditions providing price support

U.S. crop conditions have deteriorated more than expected with the scattered showers forecast for the next two weeks seen as too little moisture to relieve stress during key reproductive stages in parts of the country, said The Hightower Report.

China claims the US overstated the level of retaliation it’s seeking related to a WTO dispute ruling over import restrictions on American agricultural exports, said ADM Investor Services. China disagrees with the level of retaliation proposed by the US and disagrees with the US claim that China has failed to comply with the WTO ruling.

Efforts continue in Washington to try to end all mandates for bio fuels, with supporters claiming they are too expensive for refineries to use. President Biden is committed to using bio fuels including ethanol in the US so the bill is not likely to become law anytime soon, said Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets continue to see reluctance from managed funds “on feelings that 10 days of warm/dry U.S. Midwest weather may not be long enough t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn demand “is slow but supply is extremely tight,” Total Farm Marketing said. Hot and dry weather is expected over the next 10 days, as Braz…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Technically, corn prices have posted modest gains this week while generally trading rangebound, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

This weekend and next week should be warm and dry across hard red spring wheat area as harvest wraps up. For now, prices are in the stages of …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Northwestern US plains are bracing for triple digit temps while rains are headed for soft wheat areas where crops can’t tolerate much more rai…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans are trading 1 to 5 cents lower this morning. They posted a nice bounce on Turnaround Tuesday, with futures up 15 to 17 cents in the f…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures were down overnight as the trade prepares for the 11 a.m. CT release of the Quarterly USDA Grain Stocks and Acreage report, Total…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News