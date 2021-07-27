Crop conditions providing price support

U.S. crop conditions have deteriorated more than expected with the scattered showers forecast for the next two weeks seen as too little moisture to relieve stress during key reproductive stages in parts of the country, said The Hightower Report.
China claims the US overstated the level of retaliation it’s seeking related to a WTO dispute ruling over import restrictions on American agricultural exports, said ADM Investor Services. China disagrees with the level of retaliation proposed by the US and disagrees with the US claim that China has failed to comply with the WTO ruling.
Efforts continue in Washington to try to end all mandates for bio fuels, with supporters claiming they are too expensive for refineries to use. President Biden is committed to using bio fuels including ethanol in the US so the bill is not likely to become law anytime soon, said Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group.