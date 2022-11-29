Crop lead Nov 29, 2022 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save People are also reading… Young farmers hopeful for change Farmers prepare for electrical outages as winter hits Taking the weekends off Christmas tree farm spreads holiday cheer Diabetes drug for weight loss? Raising cattle comes with joy, loss and sometimes an angry momma Montana Prime Meats offers local meat to Billings, central Montana Cattle producers have options for pregnancy testing Bag storage a good ‘temporary’ solution Thankful to be a farmer, even on the worst of days Five steps to healthier soil, even in drought DOJ files complaint against Didion Barn Boards and Baling Wire Fed survey finds more cash filling farmers’ pockets, and land values soaring Finished cattle prices, beef production show strength ddddd Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Corn “Export inspections came in at 11.9 mln bu.,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Though not unexpected, it still is reflective of poor sales and indi… Grain markets start week quietly "As expected we started the week out with little to no fresh news in the grain world,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The macro sector … Low volume trade supports crop market “The grain and soy markets started the day lower on light volume before moving higher at midday, with each market closing with solid gains,” P… Corn Ethanol production increases helped move corn higher Wednesday. “Corn closed higher on the increase in ethanol production,” Patti Uhrich, with… Grains go into Thanksgiving lower If Brazil has a crop as big as expected, their exports could surge higher as China could be an active importer of Brazil corn after setting up… Corn USDA weekly export sales for corn totaled 1.850 mil tons old crop, and 628,000 tons new crop 23/24. The big sales to Mexico are noteworthy, sa… Corn U.S. March Corn is still operating under the positive technical influence of the November 15th sweeping reversal, The Hightower Report said today. Corn Corn is supported by strong U.S. domestic cash basis and lack of new U.S. farmer selling plus drier than normal conditions across Argentina an… Corn, soybeans start higher on shortened trading day Outside forces are boosting soybeans today. “Until there is better rain in the forecast for Argentina, the market may find some underlying sup… COVID in China creates demand worries Corn and soybean futures rose, while wheat markets finished the day lower on light volume and a slow news day, according to Patti Urich of CHS…