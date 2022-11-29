 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crop lead

People are also reading…

ddddd

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

“Export inspections came in at 11.9 mln bu.,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Though not unexpected, it still is reflective of poor sales and indi…

Grain markets start week quietly

"As expected we started the week out with little to no fresh news in the grain world,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The macro sector …

Corn

Ethanol production increases helped move corn higher Wednesday. “Corn closed higher on the increase in ethanol production,” Patti Uhrich, with…

Grains go into Thanksgiving lower

If Brazil has a crop as big as expected, their exports could surge higher as China could be an active importer of Brazil corn after setting up…

Corn

USDA weekly export sales for corn totaled 1.850 mil tons old crop, and 628,000 tons new crop 23/24. The big sales to Mexico are noteworthy, sa…

Corn

U.S. March Corn is still operating under the positive technical influence of the November 15th sweeping reversal, The Hightower Report said today.

Corn

Corn is supported by strong U.S. domestic cash basis and lack of new U.S. farmer selling plus drier than normal conditions across Argentina an…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News