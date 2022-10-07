 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crop maarkets rise into weekend

Despite the lower river levels causing transportation issues, markets traded higher on Friday, CHS Hedging said. There are still worries about higher interest rates after “good job growth” in September.

“Grain prices perked up at the end of this trading week,” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said. “With harvest going at an exceptional rate, and ability to gauge yield on the combine, seemingly the farmer has great incentive to market, but no desire. At Friday's close, farmers could have sold corn on the December contract for less than a nickel under the July of '23 contract month.”

Corn

Wheat

U.S. dollar drops to help grains

Soybeans

Soybeans

Harvest continues to move forward “with good weather” expected for the early portion of October, CHS Hedging said.

Corn

Futures markets are “stuck in the range” we’ve seen since the end of August, CHS Hedging said.

