“The Argentina soybean crop stays in the news and focus of the market,” Stewart-Peterson said. “After an extremely difficult price day on Tuesday, soybean futures popped back on Wednesday. The soybean market was supported of additional analysts dropping their estimates of the Argentina soybean crop.”
Grains may have found some support after taking a recent tumble. “Grain markets finally stopped their slide today, with end users likely stepping in and some specs taking profits,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Outside markets continue to be choppy, with crude oil and gold higher and equities lower.”