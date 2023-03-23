People are also reading…
“Another red sea day in the Ag space, with a continuation of liquidating long positions,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “KC finished higher on crop worries from persistent dryness. Mpls drew support from talk of planting delays, and losses in the corn market were limited from recent string of corn sales to China.”
“Weekly export sales for soybean were below analyst expectations, and the ongoing Brazil soybean harvest is pressuring global markets,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The soybean complex is looking for a near-term bottom, but the momentum and trade still points to further downside.”