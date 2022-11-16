 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crop markets ease Wednesday

Grain markets had a slightly down day on Wednesday, and were fairly relaxed after a day of strong relations to global headlines Tuesday. “A de-escalation of the fears that struck the markets yesterday caused the markets to relax today,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Outside markets were mostly un-inspiring but Natural Gas did recover into the close today.”

“Corn rallied sharply yesterday after news broke that a stray Russian missile struck Poland killing two civilians, but has given up those gains as the incident is being treated as an accident,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Tensions are escalated with Russia and NATO nations following the strike and it is even more unclear whether the export corridor will remain open."

