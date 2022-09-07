Crop markets finish off their highs

People are also reading…
“Grain markets started strong but had disappointing closes with corn and soybeans in the red, and wheat well off the highs of the day but still with respectable gains,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The biggest story of the day was concern over President Putin/Russia not honoring the current export deal with Ukraine.”
“Before Putin Ukraine export corridor speech most of the soybean news was bearish,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “July China energy and soybean import data was lower than expected suggesting China economy may be worsening. Some still feel US 2022 soybean crop could be record high.”