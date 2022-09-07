 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crop markets finish off their highs

People are also reading…

“Grain markets started strong but had disappointing closes with corn and soybeans in the red, and wheat well off the highs of the day but still with respectable gains,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The biggest story of the day was concern over President Putin/Russia not honoring the current export deal with Ukraine.”

“Before Putin Ukraine export corridor speech most of the soybean news was bearish,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “July China energy and soybean import data was lower than expected suggesting China economy may be worsening. Some still feel US 2022 soybean crop could be record high.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

Soybeans are higher this morning the first time this week with daily soybean sale announcements from the USDA for the past three days with one…

Soybeans

The USDA will not release export data until the 15th, but we know that 59 mb of soybeans have been sold to China and unknown destinations over…

Crop markets take hit Thursday

Ag markets are bearish on outside markets, pressuring commodity prices overall on Thursday. “Lack of demand and more Chinese lockdowns” are ma…

Corn

Corn futures saw good gains overnight but fell back to near unchanged by the morning’s open. “Recession fears may be taking focus away from su…

Dollar eases ahead of weekend

The dollar is lower today allowing corn and other commodities the opportunity to trade higher, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Soybeans

Soybean markets are lower to start the day, pressured by a weak soyoil market, CHS Hedging said. The USDA is set to release their oilseeds cru…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News