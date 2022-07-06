 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crop markets get 'breather'

“The massive sell-off in soybeans finally took a breather today and prices seem to be settling down with far less volatility,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Yesterday, the USDA reported that soybean crop conditions fell to 63% good-to-excellent versus 64% expected, and 65% from last week.”

Markets were weighing the impacts of scattered rains over the last 24 hours, while some crop-growing regions remain dry. “The grains were mixed with a volatile session as corn and soybeans traded in positive and negative territory while wheat finished well of their lows,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said.

