Grain markets were higher today after “visible relief” in the banking sector, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said. “Soybean oil led the charge higher today.”
The prospective planting report and quarterly grain summery is the crown jewel of the week, releasing on Friday. Early estimates are showing corn at 90.88 mln acres and soybeans at 88.424 mln acres.
Tensions are also increasing globally, as Russia announced they will be placing tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, “the first time since 1990 they have placed weapons outside of Russia,” Total Farm Marketing said.