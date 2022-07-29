 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crop markets hold steady into weekend

Not much change in the weather forecast, but it still looks threatening for beans but not do a lot for the wheat market and might cause some poor filling, weather for the corn market, according to The Hightower Report.

The oilseed market closed sharply higher on the hot and dry forecasts, corn closed slightly higher after trading lower for a short while, and wheat closed lower as the world waits to see if Ukraine can ship grains out of their ports, according to Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.

