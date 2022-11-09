 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crop markets lower after WASDE

Today’s WASDE report primarily affected wheat markets today where world wheat stocks were not lowered as much as expected, according to Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics. “In fact, they added .5 MMT to Australia and kept Argentina unchanged at 17.5 MMT...they appear around 3-4 MMT too high on each in my view.”

People are also reading…

The USDA didn’t cut exports in any of the major grains, Zuzolo noted. “I continue to see the majority of the negativity in this market as demand-related, specifically export demand related. So, if USDA doesn't give you what you expected when it comes to lower export demand, does that help create some short-covering?”

Overall it was a “tough day” in the grain markets, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “U.S. stocks traded on the defensive from first blush of midterm elections in the U.S.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corn

Weak demand for US Corn remains a big problem for the market as USDA is expected to cut demand and raise ending stocks in its WASDE reports, a…

Corn

Corn markets are range-bound, CHS Hedging said. They are likely to remain that way until there is a better idea of what the South American gro…

Crop markets trending lower

Crop markets “were lower in quiet, two-sided trade overnight,” CHS Hedging said. “Equities around the world are mixed as investors await updat…

Soybeans

January’s contract “gapped lower” last night and is still weak this morning amid light volume trade, CHS Hedging said.

Soybeans

January soybeans have rallied enough overnight to fill yesterday’s gap lower. Soymeal prices have also recovered, while soy oil is making new …

Soybeans

The trade thinks that USDA can lower US demand and increase the ending stocks in the WASDE reports this week, according to Jack Scoville of th…

Corn

The U.S. ethanol and feeder corn basis are still strong while the river basis remains weak, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Upper M…

Interest rates continue to rise

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by .75 basis points again yesterday, CHS Hedging said. “The stock market initially rallied, then fel…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News