Crop markets lower after WASDE

Today’s WASDE report primarily affected wheat markets today where world wheat stocks were not lowered as much as expected, according to Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics. “In fact, they added .5 MMT to Australia and kept Argentina unchanged at 17.5 MMT...they appear around 3-4 MMT too high on each in my view.”
People are also reading…
The USDA didn’t cut exports in any of the major grains, Zuzolo noted. “I continue to see the majority of the negativity in this market as demand-related, specifically export demand related. So, if USDA doesn't give you what you expected when it comes to lower export demand, does that help create some short-covering?”
Overall it was a “tough day” in the grain markets, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “U.S. stocks traded on the defensive from first blush of midterm elections in the U.S.”