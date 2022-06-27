 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crop markets mixed to start week

“The grain markets were mixed with the corn and wheat markets on the defensive and the soy complex trading higher,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Corn was weaker on improving weather forecasts while beans drew strength from lower planted acres than what was thought earlier.”

“Soybeans are trying to claw their way back from the heavy selloff last week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “There is not much fresh news to report from over the weekend, however. The fears of last week still loom over the market as talk of recession and how that will affect commodity demand remain a concern.”

