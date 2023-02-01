Crop markets mixed with improved export hope

People are also reading…
On Wednesday traders were sorting through crop news from South American and interest rate news. “The ag markets were mixed from big crop ideas in Brazil, small hike in interest rates, and bouts of profit taking,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “A bit of technical selling was noted as well. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates 25 basis points, which was expected.”
“The combination of recent rains in Argentina coupled with weak export sales suggests that corn futures have their work cut out in front of them if they are to reach 7.00 on Mar futures,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Yet, prices are holding in there. Hope of improved exports soon due to lack of competition is supportive until the Brazil crop is further along.”