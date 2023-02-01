 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crop markets mixed with improved export hope

On Wednesday traders were sorting through crop news from South American and interest rate news. “The ag markets were mixed from big crop ideas in Brazil, small hike in interest rates, and bouts of profit taking,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “A bit of technical selling was noted as well. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates 25 basis points, which was expected.”

“The combination of recent rains in Argentina coupled with weak export sales suggests that corn futures have their work cut out in front of them if they are to reach 7.00 on Mar futures,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Yet, prices are holding in there. Hope of improved exports soon due to lack of competition is supportive until the Brazil crop is further along.”

Soybeans

Soybeans are up, in part, on hope for more export sales to China economy as its economy is recovering, but also the concern that it can fill m…

Corn

Corn is starting the day higher, near its highest prices in over two months, and getting closer to the $7 mark again. “With limited corn suppl…

Wheat

Wheat has rallied as investors continue to watch the war in Ukraine, Steve Freed ADM Investor Services said this morning.

Corn

Corn futures are lower as Argentina rains offer some resistance, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said.

Corn exports dip but stay strong

Export news was top of mind Thursday. “US corn export sales were 35.8 mb for 22/23 and were down 20% from last week’s large number, but up 46%…

Soybeans

“Soybeans were higher led by the March contract finishing 21 cents higher while the November contract was only 7 ¾ cents higher as it struggle…

Soybeans

Soybeans had a quiet trading overnight “with deferred contracts stronger,” CHS Hedging said. They noted that calendar spreads are correcting.

Soybeans

Brazil’s Deral expects the Southern state of Paran will yield 20.7 MMT of soybeans via their most recent forecast. That is down by 3% citing t…

