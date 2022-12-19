Crop markets move lower

People are also reading…
“Soybeans were the leader today finishing roughly 20 cents lower while the corn followed lower, and wheat finished mixed,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The equity markets progressively got worse as the day wore on with the S&P and NASDAQ over 1% lower and the Dow over 200 points lower.”
Analysts are watching trends in interest rates, and what it could mean for the economy and domestic demand. “US Fed commitment to increase interest rates to fight inflation could pull US economy into a recession which could slow food and fuel demand,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said.