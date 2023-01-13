Crop markets need more to feed the bulls

People are also reading…
Grains and soy prices jumped after the US government showed surprisingly low estimates for American corn and soy output. The rally could throw a wrench in crop markets that started the year with a bearish tilt, according to ADM Investor Services.
The Argentinian crop needs rain or the market is likely to find continued strong buying support after pretty bullish USDA data news for both beans and corn, though wheat was bearish due to the big jump in planted acres, according to the Hightower Report.