Crop markets recover, but may find more pressure Wednesday

Grains recovered overnight after a rough Tuesday trading day, but outside market forces “should continue to weigh on commodity prices,” CHS Hedging said.
New highs in the dollar are a “pressure point” for the market, Total Farm Marketing said, as rains continue in the northern Midwest. Central and southern crop areas are drier and warmer this week.
Overall, crop ratings declined around the region as the eastern Corn Belt and Mid-south regions suffer a drought, CHS Hedging said.