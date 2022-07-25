 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crop markets rise after 'turbulent' Friday

Crop markets moved higher as traders continue to watch developments in the Black Sea region. “Corn, soybeans, and all three U.S. wheat classes ended higher Monday, after a turbulent couple of days that saw Friday’s agreement to allow the shipment of Ukrainian grain, threatened by Russia’s attack on Odesa over the weekend,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said.

Analysts say a relatively hot, dry forecast also provided some support to begin the trading week. “Soybeans ended higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some bought soybeans after two-week US Midwest forecast calls for below normal rains and above normal temps.”

