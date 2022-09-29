 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crop markets set up for Friday report

The next USDA stocks and grains report will be out tomorrow. “Mixed day in the Ag space, amidst harvest activity, outside influences, and ahead of the USDA stocks and small grains report tomorrow,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Hurricane Ian raising a ruckus in Florida and the phosphate mines that are there.”

“The USDA reported an increase of 20.2 mb of corn export sales for 22/23 and 6.3 mb for 23/24, ok numbers but not stellar,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This, again, confirms a hand-to-mouth purchasing practice as harvest gets underway. Mostly dry weather in the Midwest should advance harvest with the most recent 6-to-10 day indicating below normal precipitation.”

Wheat

The Russia situation and Putin throwing out blackmail nuclear talk has the market jittered, according to The Hightower Report.

Corn

“The corn market traded lower on a strong US dollar, favorable harvest weather, and worries about the health of the global economy,” Ami Heesc…

Wheat

A number of factors worked against wheat markets to begin the week. “The wheat market was under pressure from significant strength in the US d…

Wheat

“The wheat market traded higher on concerns over the Ukraine/Russian conflict,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Moscow makes plans to ann…

Corn

“The corn market traded higher on the coattails of the wheat market and US$ weakness,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additi…

Corn

“Corn futures managed a small gain in a relatively tight range,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Continued uptrend in USD off…

