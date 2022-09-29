Crop markets set up for Friday report

People are also reading…
The next USDA stocks and grains report will be out tomorrow. “Mixed day in the Ag space, amidst harvest activity, outside influences, and ahead of the USDA stocks and small grains report tomorrow,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Hurricane Ian raising a ruckus in Florida and the phosphate mines that are there.”
“The USDA reported an increase of 20.2 mb of corn export sales for 22/23 and 6.3 mb for 23/24, ok numbers but not stellar,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This, again, confirms a hand-to-mouth purchasing practice as harvest gets underway. Mostly dry weather in the Midwest should advance harvest with the most recent 6-to-10 day indicating below normal precipitation.”