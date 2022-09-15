 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crop markets slide Thursday

People are also reading…

It was a down day for crop markets Thursday. “Corn and soybeans slid lower, and wheat gave up all its weekly gains as traders continue to take risk off,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Inflation and recession concerns hit all markets today. Crude oil fell $3-plus and the S&P 500 was down 50 pts, trading under 3900.”

“The news that the Biden administration came to a tentative agreement with the railroads to avoid a strike tomorrow sent soybeans and other grains higher this morning, but prices soon began to fade,” Total Farm Marketing said. “After wheat put in a bearish reversal earlier, soybeans and corn soon followed.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eyes on month USDA report today

The U.S. was not the only place with poor weather this summer. In the USDA’s WASDE report to be released at 11 a.m. CT today, there could be a…

WASDE report pushes soybeans higher

"USDA reports are always interesting,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Trade expected a negative soybean report, positive corn…

Soybeans

Soybeans continued to give back some of the gains after the latest USDA report. “Nov beans traded down to the 50% retracement of the USDA repo…

Soybeans

The soybean market continues yesterday’s strength from a smaller crop as seen in the USDA data from yesterday and declining crop conditions, A…

Soybeans

The USDA report came in with productin, yield and planted area well below trade expectations. The reports news was bullish on the supply side …

Corn

The Hightower Report said today that it expects a continued uptrend in corn prices. “Corn remains in a solid uptrend, and if yield comes in an…

Wheat

“Wheat futures rallied on short covering,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some feel ongoing concern about US 2023 HRW weather…

Soybeans

Soybean markets are on the defensive this morning ahead of the export data, CHS Hedging said. Chinese markets are higher overnight, while soym…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News