Crop markets slide Thursday

It was a down day for crop markets Thursday. “Corn and soybeans slid lower, and wheat gave up all its weekly gains as traders continue to take risk off,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Inflation and recession concerns hit all markets today. Crude oil fell $3-plus and the S&P 500 was down 50 pts, trading under 3900.”
“The news that the Biden administration came to a tentative agreement with the railroads to avoid a strike tomorrow sent soybeans and other grains higher this morning, but prices soon began to fade,” Total Farm Marketing said. “After wheat put in a bearish reversal earlier, soybeans and corn soon followed.”