Crop markets sliding in days following WASDE

“While soybeans rallied impressively on Monday (because) domestic and global supplies were projected to be extremely tight, the rest of the week so far has been plagued with bearish news bringing prices off their highs,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Today talk began that the Biden administration may impose sanctions against China in the event of an invasion of Taiwan.”
“Corn and soybeans gave up more of their USDA report gains, while wheat followed through on yesterday’s rally,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Energies were higher, with crude oil up $1.25+ and natural gas futures 8% higher. Outside markets were quiet after yesterday’s turmoil.”