Crop markets stumble Thursday

“The grains markets were on the defensive, despite a plummeting US dollar,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “US stocks on the other hand soared on thoughts that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes this year have begun to cool inflation.” Analysts say this could have a variety of impacts.
“Today was risk-off in commodities for traders which saw them pouring into the stock market following this morning’s CPI data, which saw consumer prices rising 0.4% in October, below expectations and a sign that inflation is easing,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This caused the US Dollar Index to break sharply lower which would normally be a bullish factor for grain prices.”