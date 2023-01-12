Crop markets surge after report

People are also reading…
“As usual, the USDA Crop Production reports can bring some surprises,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The January data dump by the USDA brought two changes that the market was not expecting. The first was a drop in harvested corn acres, removing 1.6 mln acres for the November totals. The second was a cut in soybean yield, lowering that number by 0.6 a bushel to 49.5 bu./acre.”
The surprises in the USDA report led to a strong day for grain markets. “Report day didn’t disappoint as the USDA came out with several surprises!” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Once the report came out, grain markets found some renewed strength, along with energy and equity markets.”