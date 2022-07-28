 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crop markets surge Thurday

People are also reading…

New crop contracts are finishing higher with the hot, dry forecast causing yield concerns, CHS Hedging said. First notice day for the August futures contract is tomorrow.

Commodity prices are trying to adjust to an overall lower stock market, a higher U.S. dollar and a tightening U.S. carryout, ADM Investor Services said. “China continues to be a major influence on soybean and soyoil prices. Ukraine exports, or lack of, are also impacting increasing volatility in corn and wheat prices.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weather may drive down crop yields

The 8-14 day forecast looks very hot and very dry for the Western Corn Belt, which could be a factor causing traders to be a little concerned …

Corn

Current Ukraine corn crop forecasts does not account for the potential physical inability to harvest due to a lack of fuel, parts, labor and s…

Soybeans

The soy futures rally presses on with beans and soy oil looking to take control of the rally after the Monday and Tuesday rounds were mostly m…

Soybeans

A drop in China buying of U.S. soybeans has offered resistance to soy prices. The Weekly Export Inspections will be out this morning to start …

Wheat

Spring wheat conditions dropped to 68% good to excellent vs. 71% last week and 9% last year. The spring wheat tour beginning today from Fargo,…

Soybeans

Soybean markets have been two-sided overnight but a strong cash basis in the U.S. and threatening weather forecast are giving a firm tone to t…

Row crop prices continue to dip

“A general malaise continues to engulf the row crops,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Rallies are shallow and short lived. Crop conditions are in…

Corn

Corn has good weather into the forecast into early August and traders have stayed active, according to The Hightower Report.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News