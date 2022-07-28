Crop markets surge Thurday

People are also reading…
New crop contracts are finishing higher with the hot, dry forecast causing yield concerns, CHS Hedging said. First notice day for the August futures contract is tomorrow.
Commodity prices are trying to adjust to an overall lower stock market, a higher U.S. dollar and a tightening U.S. carryout, ADM Investor Services said. “China continues to be a major influence on soybean and soyoil prices. Ukraine exports, or lack of, are also impacting increasing volatility in corn and wheat prices.