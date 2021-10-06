Crop markets swing as corn, soybeans drop

It was a day of swings for crop markets, as overnight moves higher were follower by a down day for corn and soybeans. “Wild day in the markets with higher trade over night and early in the morning but seeing a one-two punch lower for the row crops, shortly after the break,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said.
Analysts are watching trends in the soybean basis, and what impact it could have for markets. “The national average soybean basis according to cmdtyVew is 42 cents under November. Cash bids for November delivery have been between 40-50 cents under the Nov board price since February,” Brugler Marketing said.