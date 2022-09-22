 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crop markets watching impact of war, inflation

People are also reading…

“Corn futures, like many markets, are trying to find value with the war in Ukraine and possible Russian escalation and strong US domestic basis offering support,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Approaching US harvest and slow US export sales may be offering equal resistance.”

Traders are watching how trends in the U.S. dollar could affect exports. “The US Dollar Index is continuing to climb and putting pressure on most commodities after the Fed announced another 75-basis point hike yesterday to fight inflation,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Both Ukrainian and South American offers of corn are cheaper than the US, cutting into export business.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

While the USDA data showed the potential for extremely tight U.S. supply, the market closed lower on Thursday for the third session in a row a…

Soybeans

Tension between US and China concerning Taiwan may result in China trying to buy as many soybeans as they can from South America (instead of t…

Soybeans

The trade is worried about demand due to a lack of Chinese interest caused by the Covid lockdowns there and in part by the stronger US Dollar,…

Soybeans

Traders will be watching to see if China buys some soybeans from the U.S. this week as concern rises about tensions between the two countries.…

Corn

No one is sure what will happen to exports from Ukraine and Russia but ideas are that they will both export aggressively. USDA world supply an…

Soybeans

Chinese soymeal sales “were sharply higher” and crush margins were “reported to be weaker despite imported cheap Argentine beans,” ADM Investo…

Corn

“Corn futures started Monday trading both sides of steady,” Total Farm Marketing said. “However, double digit losses in the wheat complex weig…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News