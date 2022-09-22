Crop markets watching impact of war, inflation

People are also reading…
“Corn futures, like many markets, are trying to find value with the war in Ukraine and possible Russian escalation and strong US domestic basis offering support,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Approaching US harvest and slow US export sales may be offering equal resistance.”
Traders are watching how trends in the U.S. dollar could affect exports. “The US Dollar Index is continuing to climb and putting pressure on most commodities after the Fed announced another 75-basis point hike yesterday to fight inflation,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Both Ukrainian and South American offers of corn are cheaper than the US, cutting into export business.”