Crop markets bounce back

“The Argentina soybean crop stays in the news and focus of the market,” Stewart-Peterson said. “After an extremely difficult price day on Tues…

Corn

Analysts will be watching to see if corn markets can sustain a rebound. “After falling 50 cents in a week, bargain buyers finally stepped in t…

Corn

“May corn traded both sides of unchanged but couldn’t manage a higher settlement to follow up yesterday’s gains,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hed…

Soy, wheat continue to drive higher

“Soybeans and wheat left corn behind today, as they continued yesterday’s positive momentum in lower volume trade,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS H…

Export sales still just a rumor

Still no confimation of recent corn sales to China, however rumors still persist. Negotiations to resume the Black Sea Grain Initiative have s…