Crop ratings coming out today

Over the long weekend, Brazil’s government agrencies “warned of droughts this week” as the country faces one of their worst droughts in recent memory, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said. This raised concerns about “energy rationing due to low hydroelectric power generation,” he said.
Today marks the first crop condition ratings for corn and soybeans, meaning any “market-moving numbers” will hit at the Tuesday evening trade, Paumen said. Frost over the weekend may have played a factor on the upcoming ratings.