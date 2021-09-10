 Skip to main content
Crop report leads to reversal

The September USDA Crop Production report released this morning was the focus of grain trade today, and also affected livestock futures to some extent, Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “December corn broke below $5 just after the crop report was released, but found plenty of buyers there and rallied to end the day with a key reversal higher,” he said.

“USDA actually lowered U.S. 2021 soybean acres from 87.6 mln to 87.2,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “As expected, they raised U.S. yield from 50.0 to 50.6. Yields were up in MN, IA, MO, AR, MS, AL and KY. There were down in SD, NE, KS, TX, PA and TN. USDA lowered U.S. 20/21 crush 15 mln bu. Carryout was increased 15 to 175.”

