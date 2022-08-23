Crop Tour underway in Midwest

Grain markets are higher overnight, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said.
The first leg of the Pro Farmer Crop Tour wrapped up with estimates on South Dakota’s and Ohio’s crop yesterday afternoon. Corn yields are projected to be 174.2 bushels per acre in Ohio, down 11 bushels from last year’s estimate, while South Dakota is showing yields estimated around 118.45 bushels per acre, down 37 bushels per acre from last year.
In other acreage news, corn prevented plant acres came in at 3.1 mln acres, up 2.5 from last year. Soybean prevent plant acres are at 1 mln, and total prevent plant acres are up 4.3 mln acres.