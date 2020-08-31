“The grain markets were stronger on crop worries from extended hot/dry conditions and decent demand for beans and corn,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices retreated midday as buying interest began to wane, despite the announcement of a big Chinese purchase of corn. Soybeans lost ground after several days of upside momentum and lack of a daily soybean sales announcement.”
Corn markets weighed weather outlooks and export news. “Corn futures traded lower and erased the overnight gains,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Dry west US Midwest weekend weather and a dry 7 day forecast offered support. Slow US weekly corn exports and talk of a wetter US east Midwest forecast for next week offered resistance.”