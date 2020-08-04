The six- to 10-day forecast for the U.S. Midwest has large differences between the models, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Both the European and GFS models have rains across the region depending on location. Temps are seen below average for the rest of this week then, warming to above average by the weekend into next week.
Weather remains non-threatening to crops but southern Illinois received too much rain over the weekend while the dry areas of Iowa and southern Minnesota remain dry, noted Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.