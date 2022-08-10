Crops fall off the day's highs

People are also reading…
“Grain markets were mixed on the day and well off the highs for corn and soybeans,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soybeans finished roughly 25 cents lower than the day’s highs. The noon GFS weather model update showed a large increase in rain chances for the western corn belt for the 6-10 day and 11-15 day forecasts.”
“Friday will provide the market with more data as the monthly WASDE report will estimate yield, production, and changes to demand and carryout,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The carryout figure is potentially the most important. The average pre-report estimate for (corn) carryout is 1.506 bln bu. for the 2021/2022 crop and 1.395 for the 2022/2023 marketing year.”