“Corn and soybeans were on both sides before finishing near unchanged in extremely quiet trade,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “Some outside pressure came from financial markets with equities down on poor housing data and a better-than-expected rise in the Producer Price Index.”
“USDA reported an increase of 40.3 mb of corn export sales for 22/23 and an increase of 3.9 mb for 23/24,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Argentina’s forecast for next week is mostly dry. Pace of ethanol production is slightly above last year at this time. US / China relations remain uncertain, with China having sanctions on two US defense companies for sending military aid to Taiwan.”