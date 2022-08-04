Crops jump higher Thursday

Grain markets focused largely on weather today, as futures soared. Midwest weather is forecast to have normal or below normal rains depending on the region, ADM Investor Services said.
Globally, China is beginning military drills near Taiwan today, as tensions continue to rise, which may cause trading uncertainty, CHS Hedging said.
“It’s been a roller coaster, especially for the soybean market,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “If things escalate (in Asia) you may see some pressure in soybeans.”