Crops may make ‘Hall of Fame’

The current trend line estimates of 179.5 bushels per acre for corn and 50.8 for beans would be the record for corn and the second-best for beans. With the world supply shortages due mainly to Brazil’s crop loss and record Chinese demand, even Hall of Fame crops will not crater prices. But Hall of Very Good crops will not ease the tightness at all and drive prices sharply higher from current levels, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “I think these are Hall of Very Good crops and remain cautiously optimistic about price heading into the late summer,” he said.
Slow weekly export shipments and weekly export sales look problematic for the market if they continue, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. “We are in a seasonal window where export sales typically accelerate, but early sales to China may be holding off in what is typically our strongest sales period of the year,” he said.