Crops quickly becoming weather market

“Due to a late spring in parts of the Midwest, much of the crop is ‘bunched together’ in the same growing and maturity window,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The implication of course is concern that if weather is less than ideal, prices might quickly rally. Today might have been the legitimate start of this concern.”
“The grain markets closed the day out higher as forecasts cause a little bit of a rebound with hot and dry temperatures across the country,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Macro markets were stronger earlier in the day, but the DOW and S&P markets have trailed off to weaker trade this afternoon.”