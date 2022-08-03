Crops rebound from early pressure

People are also reading…
Crop markets started the day weaker as grain is moving out of Ukraine, but bounced off the lows to move higher in some markets, CHS Hedging said. “Crude oil was sharply lower, while natural gas soared higher,” they said. “Stocks were strong all day as concern about U.S./China conflict eased.”
A 50 point rate hike is expected in September, but a75 point rise is possible, CHS Hedging said. “Fed President Daly said a slight slowdown in the labor market would be completely worth it to tame inflation.”