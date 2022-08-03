 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crops rebound from early pressure

Crop markets started the day weaker as grain is moving out of Ukraine, but bounced off the lows to move higher in some markets, CHS Hedging said. “Crude oil was sharply lower, while natural gas soared higher,” they said. “Stocks were strong all day as concern about U.S./China conflict eased.”

A 50 point rate hike is expected in September, but a75 point rise is possible, CHS Hedging said. “Fed President Daly said a slight slowdown in the labor market would be completely worth it to tame inflation.”

Soybeans

There may be less weather pressure on soybeans as parts of Illinois are receiving rain this morning. However there may be a boost to bean pric…

Wheat

Wheat was down and the shipment of grain from Ukraine may be a reason, although USDA’s estimate of shipments from Ukraine have gone from 24 mi…

Corn

A brief cool-off is expected for the Western Corn Belt with the first decent chance of rain over the past two weeks. Unfortunately, Iowa soils…

Soy leads grain markets lower

There was a lot of red across the board in the grain markets today with soybeans leading the way downward, according to Virginia McGathey of t…

Crop markets surge Thurday

New crop contracts are finishing higher with the hot, dry forecast causing yield concerns, CHS Hedging said. First notice day for the August f…

Soybeans

Soybean markets have been two-sided overnight but a strong cash basis in the U.S. and threatening weather forecast are giving a firm tone to t…

Corn

Corn traded both sides today after opening very strong, then fading mid-morning, and closed only slightly higher, according Patti Uhrich of CH…

Soybeans

Domestic soybean crush margins are very firm which is incentivizing processors, according to Total Farm Marketing.

