Crops rebound Tuesday morning

The crop market rebounded as outside market pressure “eased slightly,” CHS Hedging said. The USD pulled back and oil firmed up overnight, while Hurricane Ian will hit central and northern Florida on Wednesday or Thursday.

Today has the early makings of a “turnaround Tuesday” ADM Investor Services said.

Friday will mark the quarterly Grain Stocks report from the USDA. Trade will have a little time to trade it that afternoon, but it should be an indicator for next week’s trade.

