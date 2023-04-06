Markets were mixed this morning with wheat higher and corn and soybeans trading mostly lower, CHS Hedging said. “Crude oil is slightly higher while the equity futures are higher as well.”
A meeting between U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taiwan President Tsai Ingwen has sparked condemnation from China, who said “they will take resolute and effective measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” CHS Hedging said.
Markets will close this afternoon and remain closed through Sunday night in observance of Good Friday and Easter.