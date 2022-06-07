 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crops slide overnight

Crop markets “weakened” overnight after a strong Monday trade, Total Farm Marketing said, coming after the USDA weekly crop ratings. Corn planting sits at 94%, just above the 5-year average, while soybean planting is on average pace at 78% and wheat harvest sits at 5%, just below average.

Russia is saying ports in Berdyansk and Mariupol have been “de-mined” but “Ukraine must de-mine the pathways to ports and Russian forces will check ships upon entering the ports,” Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said.

