Crop markets moved higher Tuesday on positive demand news and concerns about the impact of an approaching hurricane. “Higher trade across the grains and energy markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Strong demand and weather worries from Hurricane Laura moving toward Texas and Louisiana coasts.”
Good trade news with China supported soybean markets Tuesday. “News overnight that China and the US intend to keep the Phase 1 trade deal intact was viewed positively,” Stewart-Peterson said. “…Export sales to China this morning helped to provide underlying support. Prices closed at their highest level since early March.”