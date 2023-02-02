People are also reading…
“The Ag markets were mixed as trade assesses possible damage to the U.S. winter wheat crop, expected reductions in the SA soybean crop, along with outside influences,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The trade awaits possible cuts to world production and US further cuts to demand on the U.S. balance sheets.”
“Argentinian weather has been the biggest catalyst for soybean prices over the past month with trade moving higher or lower based on moisture forecasts,” Stewart-Peterson said. “As of this morning, forecasts are calling for a mostly dry 1-2 weeks with some scattered showers. The dry weather has been a big boost to meal prices as Argentina is the largest exporter of meal.”