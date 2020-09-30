The market is watching some currency situations in Russia and Argentina, which have the governments there considering relaxing export barriers in the case of Argentina while stifling exports in Russia, said Jacob Christ of The Andersons. How these exporting countries handle currency and inflation will be a closely monitored situation, he said.
Weather forecasts for the driest areas of Brazil added some additional rain chances in the 10- to 14-day forecast, but the dry patterns in the U.S. and Black Sea wheat region will remain, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. If the South American forecasts turn wet, the weather bulls will be slowed into October.