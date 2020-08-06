It is a dark time for the U.S. ag industry as the perfect storm of stagnant world demand and the marriage of great 2020 world weather and record-setting genetic advancements are on the way to drowning the world in supply, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “For the crowd that likes cheap food, this is your time. For the group that likes stability and profitability in agriculture, this is not our time,” he said.
We do have the Aug. 15 U.S.-China trade talks, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. “We’ll see what comes out of that,” he said. “Overnight, tensions between the two countries went up a notch, with the U.S. sending a delegation to Taiwan to help with the COVID situation.”