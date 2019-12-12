Grain markets are mixed on quiet volume as they appear to be headed into holiday trade a bit early, Allendale says, attributing a lack of new news or development of ongoing issues as a reason traders are unwilling to take new positions ahead of the holidays.
There has been no change in rhetoric all week when it comes to US-China trade talks. “President Trump is reportedly going to meet with trade advisers today to likely discuss what to do with tariffs on Sunday,” said John Payne of Daniels Trading this morning.