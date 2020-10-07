Hurricane Delta, a 145 mph hurricane currently southeast of Cancun, Mexico, will wreak havoc this week, Allendale said. Water levels could rise to 9 feet over normal in Cancun. The Category 4 hurricane is expected to make U.S. landfall through Louisiana Friday night and move to the northeast up through Kentucky by Sunday night.
It feels like world feed demand continues to be on the rise just as production concerns around the globe continue to mount, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “Trade feels nervous about this,” he said.
Brazil’s dry stretch has become a dry pattern, and if it does not rain in the next two weeks it will turn into a full-fledged drought, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Seeding delays are becoming a problem for the timing of harvest and shipment of those bushels, which will continue to drive bean price. Russia also remains dry, which is concerning for winter wheat planted acreage.